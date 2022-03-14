DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton & Jay Schmitt talk to us more about “You Drive, They Thrive”.

“The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group with be holding their You Drive, They Thrive test drive campaign for the fourth year in a row. From March 1st through April 30th, Jeff Schmitt Auto Group in partnership with Ally will donate $50 for every test drive taken at any of their eight locations to benefit the animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.”