DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready for fires, spices and fresh sushi! Hello Thai’s Owner Art Sabsombat and Assistant Manager Thitamorn Petrick visited Living Dayton on Tuesday featuring their signature Sushi Master Art Roll!

Wrapped in a soy paper wrap, the chefs combined lobster tempura, cream cheese, spicy crab stick, avocado, asparagus, masago and scallions topped with shrimp tempura and mixed spicy crab stick! But, be prepared, this dish is served on fire at Hello Thai!



