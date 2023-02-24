DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 10th and final season of NBC’s popular thriller “The Blacklist” begins Sunday night. Stars of the show, Harry Lennix, who plays Harold Cooper, and Anya Banerjee, who plays Siya Malik, shared new details of the hit show.

NBC provided a synopsis of what these final episodes of the series will look like:

“In its landmark 10th season, “The Blacklist” returns as Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.”

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown.

“Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.”

“The Blacklist” stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix.

In the first episode of season 10, see what’s happening six months after Wujing’s escape from custody. Reddington mysteriously resurfaces in Manhattan amidst an explosion. When a former Blacklister is found at the scene, the Task Force begins to investigate a larger conspiracy at play.

Catch the newest episode, “The Night Owl” on Sunday, February 26th at 10pm ET on WDTN.