DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s easy to get caught up in the rush of the morning during the school year, and packing school lunches can be the last thing on your mind as you try to get your kids to the bus stop in time. However, a healthy and nutritious lunch doesn’t have to be hard to make or time-consuming.

Author and holistic physician, Dr. Madiha Saeed with HolisticMom, MD said it all starts with real food. She said it can be simple, cost-effective and delicious.

Dr. Saeed was joined by her kids, Abdullah, Zain, Emaad and Qasim who shared how easy it is to make a balanced meal for any child. Dr. Saeed said her boys even make their own lunches!

Her children talked about the importance of eating the rainbow. They explained that red foods help with heart health, orange benefits the eyes and hormone balance, yellow aids digestive health, green helps with detoxification, as well as blue and purple foods, which are good for the brain.

For more information, check out Dr. Saeed’s books on her website, or take a listen to her sons’ podcast, The Holistic Kids’ Show. Check out the full details by watching the video above!