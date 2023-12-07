DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — An upcoming event is ‘the 1′ you won’t want to miss…and The Brightside wants to know…’Are you ready for it?’

Libby Ballengee with The Brightside said The Taylor Party is a Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party like no other. It’ll be an ‘enchanting’ evening filled with singing and dancing through the iconic eras.

Pick your Eras outfit, grab your besties, and party until it’s almost Midnight! The event starts at 8 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

Saturday, December 8th will be ‘The Best Day’ for all Dayton Swifties! The Taylor Party will be hosted at the Brightside Dayton at 905 East 3rd Street.

Libby said to buy tickets in advance, because those that pre-register will be entered to win a 1989 Taylor’s Version vinyl!

There will be a food truck, as well as a clothing vendor for those needing an Era’s tour outfit.

For further details, watch the video above.