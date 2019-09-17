Harvest of the Crops at Fort Ancient

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During Fort Ancient’s “Harvest of the Crops”, Keith Bengston will explore pioneer cooking methods and the preservation of food including hands-on experiences such as making hominy, stringing beans, and grinding corn to name just a few of the activities. Participants may drop in on this activity or stay the entire time. There will be information and a lot of first-hand outdoor activity.

