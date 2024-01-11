DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Happy Birthday to Young’s Jersey Dairy! The family farm is celebrating 155 years. We caught up John Young on all the birthday fun you can look forward to this weekend.

Young’s Jersey Dairy, located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, is inviting folks to celebrate this milestone with some special discounts for customers.

Young’s is offering 50% off Farmstead cheese specials, along with $1.55 off all cones, burgers, Deep Fried Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chedda Cheese Crispys, 4 Pack Homemade Buckeyes, 1/2 Gallons of Homemade Ice Cream and kid’s meals.

That’s not all! Young’s has more than just food, it has tons of family fun! Their games of miniature golf and medium buckets of golf balls will be $1.55 this weekend.

Deals will be offered from Saturday, Jan. 12 through Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Check out more details on the birthday celebration on their website or in the video above.