DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Who says Halloween is just for the kids? Adults can enjoy this holiday, even without candy, but rather with another sweet treat! Brian Petro from Smart Guy in a Tie made some chilled cocktails to sip while waiting by the door for Trick or Treaters on Beggar’s Night. This drink is called the Bloody Bite.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Vodka

2 oz. Pomegranate Juice

.75 oz. Lime Juice

Cranberry Juice

Ice cubes

Garnish with Fangs