GuitarFest Returns to Centerville

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dayton’s annual GuitarFest is happening this weekend!
“Guitar Fest features professional guitarists from the southwest Ohio region performing many guitar styles, including jazz, blues, folk, classical, and popular.”
by: Emily GibbsPosted: / Updated:
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dayton’s annual GuitarFest is happening this weekend!
“Guitar Fest features professional guitarists from the southwest Ohio region performing many guitar styles, including jazz, blues, folk, classical, and popular.”