GuitarFest Returns to Centerville

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dayton’s annual GuitarFest is happening this weekend!

“Guitar Fest features professional guitarists from the southwest Ohio region performing many guitar styles, including jazz, blues, folk, classical, and popular.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

‘My heart dropped,’ former funeral home employee describes disturbing conditions inside business

Local organizations celebrating recovery, providing help to those struggling with addiction

Public Health encouraging local jurisdictions to declare mask mandates

Community members highlight need for food assistance as pandemic continues

DOJ gives nearly $500K to Ohio AG for victims of the Oregon District shooting

15-year-old Pensacola girl dies almost two weeks after getting COVID-19

More News