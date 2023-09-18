DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s important that veterans have access to the resources needed after their service. One event happening on Monday, September 25 is making sure that they have that.

The Greene County Veterans Services is inviting veterans and their families to their resource fair at 571 Ledbetter Road from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. They are encouraging veterans, spouses and families of veterans to attend the free event.

Tim Spradlin with Greene County Veterans Services said there are countless resources for veterans to learn about. One in particular being their new Warrior Resiliency Program, as well as other benefits.

For further information, visit their website or watch the video above.

*This segment is Sponsored by Greene County Veterans Services*