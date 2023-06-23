GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County FISH Food Pantry has been serving thousands of families a year, but right now, they’re in need of a little help.

According to Executive Director Gail Matson, the pantry is running out of room! The pantry’s current facility is quickly filling up so they are currently fundraising for a new warehouse.

Gail said that in 2022, the pantry served over 12,000 families. This year, trends are projecting that the pantry will serve over 16,000. This increase in service demands more space to keep the food.

If you are interested in donating, click here.