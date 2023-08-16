DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Typically, adopting a new furry friend into your home is a joyous occasion. However, animal shelters are urging people to be patient with their new pets as they adapt into an entirely new world.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Many local shelters are joining the campaign across the country, including the Miami Valley’s Greene County Animal Control.

“The change is a lot for animals and the stress is real, especially going from our kennel to a home and not knowing where they’re going,” said GCAC Marketing Specialist Jarrod Mitchell. “The last time they had a car ride, it was coming here so this is the best place most animals have known in their life in most situations.”

Mitchell says patience is key bringing a new furry friend home, it could take up to a year for your new pet to feel like they’re truly home and staying for good.

“Give them the time, give them the patience, go slow with it, allow them to get into the home and enjoy the process but most importantly, do it together with your new pet,” said Mitchell.

For more information, watch the video above or click here to see GCAC adoptable pets!