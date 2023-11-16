DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– We’ve all been guilty of feeding our pets under the Thanksgiving dinner table, but there may be some foods you actually don’t want to be feeding them! Greene County Animal Control’s Jarrod Mitchell spoke with Living Dayton on Thursday with a special furry friend with tips for families this season.

Along with 10-week-old Coco, Mitchell says dogs can have a few nibbles of plain turkey, sweet potato, pumpkin and other unseasoned veggies. But, pets should never have any items that include bones, alcohol, fatty foods or foods that contain onion, garlic, or xylitol.



