DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As spring continues, a light dish with fresh ingredients is the best way to get in the mood for some sunshine! Chef Franco Gallo has a meal that combines two delicious cuisines into one: Greek Spaghetti!

Ingredients:

Spaghettini

Tomato paste

Spinach

Marinated tomatoes

Olive oil

Feta cheese

Garlic

Click the video above to see how Franco makes it!