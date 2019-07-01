DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Learn how to make Greek Kofta kebab with homemade Tzatziki sauce from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine.
For kebab:
1 lb ground lamb or beef ( I use lamb)
1/3 cup yellow onion grated
2 cloves garlic minced
2 tbs chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 tbs. fresh mint minced
1/2 pita bread toasted and soaked in water
1/2 tsp. Ground sumac
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tbs. ground cumin
1/2 tbs. ground allspice
1/2 tsp. Ground coriander
1 1/2 tsp. Sea salt
1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
6 skewers
Olive oil for brushing grill
For Tzatziki yogurt sauces:
2 cups Greek yogurt
1 small seedless cucumber grated
1 cloves garlic minced
1 tbs. fresh lemon juice
1 tbs. olive oil
Fresh dill chopped
Serve with pita bread, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and fresh parsley.