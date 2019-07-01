Breaking News
CDC issues warning on fecal parasite found in pools

Greek Kofta Kebab with homemade Tzatziki sauce

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Learn how to make Greek Kofta kebab with homemade Tzatziki sauce from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine.

For kebab:

1 lb ground lamb or beef ( I use lamb)
1/3 cup yellow onion grated
2 cloves garlic minced
2 tbs chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 tbs. fresh mint minced
1/2 pita bread toasted and soaked in water
1/2 tsp. Ground sumac
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tbs. ground cumin
1/2 tbs. ground allspice
1/2 tsp. Ground coriander
1 1/2 tsp. Sea salt
1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
6 skewers
Olive oil for brushing grill

For Tzatziki yogurt sauces:

2 cups Greek yogurt
1 small seedless cucumber grated
1 cloves garlic minced
1 tbs. fresh lemon juice
1 tbs. olive oil
Fresh dill chopped

Serve with pita bread, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and fresh parsley.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS