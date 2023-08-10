DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Day Air Ballpark will be filled to the brim this weekend with the return of the Great American Beer Tasting! Nicole Annucci, Manager of Corporate Partnerships with Dayton Dragons, visited Living Dayton on Thursday as she gears up for Saturday!

Over 100 craft beer, ciders and seltzers will be available for participants to purchase along with two different types of tickets.

$40 beer tasting ticket includes:

20, 4 oz. samples (provided the day of the event)

Pint glass (provided the day of the event)

(1) Raffle ticket

Access to games and activities on the field

Designated Driver $10 tickets include:

5, 4oz. non-alcoholic samples (provided the day of the event)

Complimentary drink ticket (provided the day of the event)

Pint glass (provided the day of the event)

(1) Raffle ticket

Access to games and activities on the field

Must be 21 or older to attend. No outside food or drink including pretzels or other food necklaces. No children, including babies in strollers. Designated driver ticket includes 5, non-alcoholic samples for those attending who do not wish to drink. Tickets may not be shared. All shirt sizes are in adult, gender-neutral sizing.

For more information, watch the video above or click here!