DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Remodeling doesn’t have to be a hassle. You can transform the look of your kitchen or bathroom in just one day with Granite Transformations of Dayton.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.