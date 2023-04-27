DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Whether you like it sweet or sour, covered in chocolate or filled with peanut butter, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will work to find the treat you’re craving. They have candies made back in the 1950’s, newly released limited edition items, and a trip to their shop feels like a golden ticket to nostalgia and a transportation to back to your childhood.

Christopher J. Beers, founder and owner of Grandpa Joe’s, said the inspiration for the store came from his love for “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

“I really want the mystery and the creativity and the imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to kind of play a part here,” Beers said.

With over 1500 products in the Miamisburg location, you might feel like you’re in a world of pure imagination! Even with the wide array of treats, and the 2800 square foot store being packed to the brim, Beers said he is constantly working to find nostalgic candy.

“As soon as it comes back. I want to be the very first one with it. When a new product comes out. We want to be the very first ones with it,” Beers said.

Having 15 different locations, one thing that remains the same in each store is the candy buffet.

“We’re the home to the world-famous candy buffet, I invented the $5 box,” Beers said. “Because I wanted kids to have value inside the store, I didn’t want the parents worried about how much per pound that bulk candy was going to cost them.”

