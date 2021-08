HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) - A new internet service provider is coming to Huber Heights and surrounding areas to offer an alternative to existing internet services. The name of the company is called MetroNet, and they have already begun installation in the city.

Bryant McAfee, regional of Ohio for MetroNet said, “We joined the Ohio market beginning in October of 2019 and Huber Heights is our latest market, or city, for expansion. So, over the last six or seven months, many of the residents and businesses of Huber have seen our MetroNet vehicles and construction teams out and about to install our fiber-optic network.”