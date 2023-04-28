DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greater’s Ice Cream is releasing a special flavor in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon. Starting today, Flying Pig Tracks ice cream will appear in pints in Greater’s Ice Cream scoop shops across the area, and later at select grocery stores and online.

Andy Brandell, Manager at Graeter’s Ice Cream shared the delicious details on the ice cream swirled with fudge and peanut butter cups.

This special pint commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati, one of the largest marathons in the United States. The marathon is organized by Pig Works, a non-profit that hosts multiple races and events throughout the year. The marathon anniversary will be celebrated on May 5-6.

For more information on the marathon weekend and accompanying events, watch the video above or click here.