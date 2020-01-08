Breaking News
9-year-old DPS student among those killed in Pennsylvania bus crash

Graeter’s Seasonal Flavors

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new year means new flavors at Graeter’s Ice Cream!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS