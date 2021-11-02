DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Andy Brandell of Graeter’s about their pumpkin & cinnamon ice cream flavors! Plus, he shares their secret to the delicious Pumpkin Spice Sundae!

Pumpkin Spice Sundae

Ingredients:

● 1 Pint of Graeter’s Pumpkin Ice Cream

● Homemade Spice Cake

● Whipped Cream

● Graeter’s Butterscotch Dessert Sauce

● Pecans

Directions:

1. Top your spice cake with Graeter’s Pumpkin Ice Cream and a dollop of whipped cream.

2. Then, drizzle with butterscotch dessert sauce and pecans for the perfect fall dessert!