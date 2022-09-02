DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Graeter’s Ice Cream has a new seasonal flavor for September! Elena’s Blueberry Pie Ice Cream is available for the month of September. Made of vanilla ice cream with sugar infused blueberries and pie crust, this flavor is delectable and irresistible!

Andy Brandell from Graeter’s Ice Cream joined the Living Dayton team in the Kitchen, and said this ice cream is for a good cause. From September 8 to September 18, visitors can get this flavor with funds going to The Cure Starts Now to fundraise for pediatric brain cancer research.