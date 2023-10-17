DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Tell your ghoul-friends to grab their brooms and witch hats, and head over to Oakwood! Lula Bell Whimsical Cards and Gifts is hosting their annual “Witches Night Out!”

Owner, Amy Gantt shared more on their upcoming event, happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 19th.

Those who wear a witch hat or costume will receive 10% OFF their purchases for that night.

Amy said that there will be Complimentary Witches Brew, a fortune teller and a selfie photo booth!

