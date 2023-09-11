DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For those with a green thumb and a passion for the planet, an event is coming to Kettering with a fun and eco-friendly focus.

Happening Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Park Civic Commons, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Kerri Miles and Calvin Frazier shared the many attractions happening at the City of Kettering’s EcoFest fest:

Be Green for Halloween! This tent will allow attendees to exchange or pick up gently used Halloween costumes.

Test drive electric cars

Waste free sorting: there will be 2 waste free sorting tents for disposal rather than use of regular trash cans

Beekeepers and Honey

Recycling and Composting

Animal Conservation

All Things Gardening

For more information, visit their website or watch the video above!