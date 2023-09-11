DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For those with a green thumb and a passion for the planet, an event is coming to Kettering with a fun and eco-friendly focus.

Happening Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Park Civic Commons, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Kerri Miles and Calvin Frazier shared the many attractions happening at the City of Kettering’s EcoFest fest:

  • Be Green for Halloween! This tent will allow attendees to exchange or pick up gently used Halloween costumes.
  • Test drive electric cars
  • Waste free sorting: there will be 2 waste free sorting tents for disposal rather than use of regular trash cans
  • Beekeepers and Honey
  • Recycling and Composting
  • Animal Conservation
  • All Things Gardening

For more information, visit their website or watch the video above!