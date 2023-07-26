DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The warm weather means you likely need a sweet treat for summer! Donald Butler, owner of Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream, knows just how to create the perfect dessert concoctions. He joined the Living Dayton team and made some delicious ice cream pies!

The Barbie Pie has arrived at Ducky’s, and it is made up of pink cotton candy ice cream in a graham cracker crust with edible gold glitter and pink sprinkles.

Ducky’s Banana Pudding Pie is another new addition to the menu. Donald made a homemade banana pudding and transformed it into ice cream, laid it atop a graham cracker crust with a sweet and salty mixture of crushed pretzels and Nilla Wafers, whipped cream and more Nilla Wafers!

For further information, head to their website or click on the video above to get the full details from Donald!