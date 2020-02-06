Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Goat Yoga

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio – Find your zen in the presence of goats!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS