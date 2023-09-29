DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Famous Children’s Author David Fitzsimmons visited Living Dayton on Friday previewing Dayton Metro Library’s Wild for Ohio event this weekend!

The “Curious Critters” series written by Fitzsimmons features animals around the world and in your own background! Sponsored by ThinkTV PBS, Wild for Ohio is a free event and welcomes all families in the Miami Valley!

Details:

Saturday, Sept. 30

10:30 – 1:30

Dayton Metro Library Main Branch

Here’s what’s in store for kids and families at Wild for Ohio:

Ohio “Curious Critters” Author David Fitzsimmons will present at 11AM and noon from Five Rivers MetroParks, a dance presentation from and more.

Live animal ambassadors from Five Rivers MetroParks

PBS KIDS’ Nature Cat visit

Polynesian dance performances from Olohana’s Polynesian Dance

Nature Cat video clips and library game stations

Food & nutrition activity table

Curby the Cardinal visit

Slushie bike

Curious Critters book table

Hands-on nature-themed activity tables

Carnival games

360 photo booth

Face painting

Give-aways

Door prize drawing

For more information, click here or watch the video above!