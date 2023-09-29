DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Famous Children’s Author David Fitzsimmons visited Living Dayton on Friday previewing Dayton Metro Library’s Wild for Ohio event this weekend!
The “Curious Critters” series written by Fitzsimmons features animals around the world and in your own background! Sponsored by ThinkTV PBS, Wild for Ohio is a free event and welcomes all families in the Miami Valley!
Details:
- Saturday, Sept. 30
- 10:30 – 1:30
- Dayton Metro Library Main Branch
Here’s what’s in store for kids and families at Wild for Ohio:
- Ohio “Curious Critters” Author David Fitzsimmons will present at 11AM and noon from Five Rivers MetroParks, a dance presentation from and more.
- Live animal ambassadors from Five Rivers MetroParks
- PBS KIDS’ Nature Cat visit
- Polynesian dance performances from Olohana’s Polynesian Dance
- Nature Cat video clips and library game stations
- Food & nutrition activity table
- Curby the Cardinal visit
- Slushie bike
- Curious Critters book table
- Hands-on nature-themed activity tables
- Carnival games
- 360 photo booth
- Face painting
- Give-aways
- Door prize drawing
For more information, click here or watch the video above!