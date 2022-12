DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Emily Dew from Sweet Dew Gluten Free Bakery shared her special holiday goodies with the Living Dayton team!

Let Emily do your holiday baking (especially for those sensitive to gluten) with her cookie boxes! She said you can have your box custom-made with any four cookies you want.

Emily’s goodies are sold at Ghostlight Coffee as well as Heather’s Caramel Apples!

For more information, click here or watch the video above!