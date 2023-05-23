DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – From congressional hearings to the picket lines of striking screenwriters, the increased use of Artificial Intelligence is a growing concern for working writers in every industry. Professional copywriter, freelance journalist and Creative Director of GLD Communications, Gery Deer broke down the details of the impact of AI on writers.

Gery said AI results in poor quality content and plagiarism is a serious problem. He said it cannot generate new ideas and still requires extensive human editing.

For further details, watch the video above!