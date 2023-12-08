DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Getting boozy while giving back! Miami Valley Meals and Tender Mercy are teaming up for their first annual Holiday Cocktail Show on Saturday, December 9th.

From 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. folks can sample hand created cocktails that are the perfect for the holiday season. Tickets cost $20, and entry includes samples of cocktails and light snacks.

Amanda DeLotelle with Miami Valley Meals and Isaiah Ashba with Tender Mercy joined the Living Dayton team to share the holly jolly details on this festive and fun event. Amanda and Isaiah said to hurry because there are limited spots available!

Purchase tickets at Miami Valley Meals’ website or Tender Mercy’s website. For further details, watch the video above.