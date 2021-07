DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - With back to school just months away, medical experts are encouraging students to get their vaccine to fully protect them against COVID-19.

"We want to try to protect as much of the population as we can of those that are eligible to be vaccinated. So, we count back you need two weeks after the second vaccine, plus three weeks for that first one," said Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook.