DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - In recent studies, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that The US saw a 19% spike in deaths from 2019 to 2020. That same research also finding that younger Americans ages 25 to 34 are losing their lives to drugs, gang violence, and suicide close to rates that haven't been seen since the 1950's.

While tragic, these findings aren't surprising to medical experts like Kettering Health Family Physician Dr. Austin Williams ."The economic damage that the covid-19 pandemic did. There is sort of a wave of depression. You are seeing a lot of suicidality among this age group," said Dr. Williams.