DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re feeling extra cheerful this year and want to donate to charities, the Better Business Bureau is sharing tips to people so they avoid scams this holiday season. Dayton’s BBB VP of Communications Sheri Sword joined Living Dayton on Thursday ideas for Ohioans, to either donate money, their time or items!

Tips to consider when giving to charity:

Get the charity’s exact name. Thousands of charities have similar names and charities can be easily confused. Scammers also operate as charities with sound-alike names.

Check websites for basics, including a charity’s mission, program and finances.

Donate directly to the organization. Be wary of unsolicited emails, high-pressure tactics and heart-wrenching appeals.

Know how your money will be used. According to the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability, a charitable organization should be spending at least 65% of its money on program activities.

Consider giving the gift of your time by volunteering at the organization you wish to give to if you are unable to make a monetary donation.

Contact the organization before you give goods or services. Get a list of needed items to ensure you’re giving them the help they need. Also, check to see what the organization’s donation policy is and what items they do or don’t accept. Organizations may not have the capacity to store items or may not accept used items.

Consider setting up automatic donations to charities you want to support. Some employers will even do payroll deductions for some charities. Many people know how much they want to donate annually so this can aid with your budgeting and help you meet your giving goals.

Know the difference between “tax exempt” and “tax deductible”. Tax exempt means the organization doesn’t have to pay taxes. Tax deductible means you can deduct your contribution on your federal income tax return.

Do your due diligence when giving online. Be wary of “lookalike websites” that try to impersonate charities. Verify the URL in your browser before donating. Don’t enter any personal information on websites that aren’t secure. Look for “https” in the URL and the locked padlock symbol.

Donate with your credit card because if the charity turns out to be fraudulent, your credit card company offers some protections.

Get a receipt for your donation.

