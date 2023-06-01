DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Love golf and giving back? The Catholic Social Services Golf Outing is right around the corner!

According to Dori Spaulding with Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, the Golf Outing will be held on Monday, July 17 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Held at the NCR Country Club, all proceeds from the event will go to support Catholic Social Services’ programs that assist area children.

There will be lunch, dinner, games, a raffle and more!

For more information about the Golf Outing, click here or watch the video above!