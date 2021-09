DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Rita Cyr, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton joins us with more on their Give a Little Love campaign! Donations can be made by texting “givealittlelove” to 44321. Click here to donate as well!

“Ronald McDonald House Dayton is celebrating more than 40 years of providing community, comfort, and hope to families of sick or injured children. Its important work helps keep families together and close to the care and resources they need when it truly matters most.”