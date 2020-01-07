Breaking News
Semi rolls off ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

Girl Scouts release new Lemon-Ups Cookie

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Iran Tensions Homepage Banner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS