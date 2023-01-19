DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Girl Scout cookie season! Girl Scout Lidia Harkins and Product Program Manager Molly Daffner joined the Living Dayton team to share what you can expect for the 2023 cookie season.

There’s a new flavor this year – Raspberry Rally – and it’s only available online, said Molly. This new cookie is sure to be a favorite and Lidia likened its taste to a chocolate-covered strawberry!

Girl Scouts can teach young girls so many skills, however, the cookie program teaches the following:

Goal setting

Decision making

Money management

People skills

Business ethics

Lidia said her goal is to sell 150-180 cookies this year! You can help girls like Lidia reach their cookie goals by visiting them at booths across the Miami Valley.

To find a cookie booth in your area, click here and enter your ZIP code!

For more information, watch the video above!