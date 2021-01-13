DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — It’s almost Girl Scout cookie season! Emily chats with Product Sales Manager, Katie Maskey about how they are handling sales this year.

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

In February, socially-distant cookie booths are planned at local businesses, as well as virtual cookie booths and drive-through locations. Sign up to get notified when booths open at gswo.org/cookies.

Eight varieties of cookies are offered in our council* this year:

Thin Mints® (vegan)

Samoas®

Tagalongs®

Trefoils®

Do-Si-Dos®

Lemon-Ups® (new last year)

Toffe-tastic® (gluten-free)

Girl Scout S’mores®

*Girl Scouts of Western Ohio includes 30 counties (from Cincinnati to Toledo) in western Ohio and Ohio and Dearborn counties in southeastern Indiana.Two bakeries are licensed to make Girl Scout cookies. We use Little Brownie Bakers, based in Louisville, KY.