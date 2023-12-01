DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We have entered the swings of the holiday season! Thomas Farley also known as “Mister Manners” joins us to share how you can stay polite throughout the season of gift-giving.

It’s hard to know who to get a gift for! According to Mister Manners, you don’t need to give gifts to your boss unless you have an existing friendship outside of the workplace.

If a friend gives you a gift and you don’t have a present for them, Thomas said don’t say “you didn’t have to!” Thank them and say how thoughtful it was of them to get you a gift. He also suggested having pre-wrapped gifts, like wine or your favorite book, in case you ever end up in this situation.

