DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you have a hankering for a treat? These desserts will cure your sweet tooth right away! Sweet Jazz Treats stopped by the Living Dayton Kitchen with some of their top menu items off their Food Truck.

Jasmine Davis, the Founder and CEO of Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery, shared how to decorate their Big Cupcakes and how to make their Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Jar!

Davis said she keeps their buttercream frosting at room temperature and likes to add a bit more frosting during the summer to ensure the treat holds up against the hot temperatures.

Davis shared multiple flavors of cupcakes: Red Velvet, Vanilla Sprinkle, Strawberry Crunch, Carrot Cake, and more!

For more information, head to their website or watch the video above.