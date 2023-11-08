DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Downtown Tipp City is decking their halls for the holiday season. The annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering takes place Friday and Saturday, November 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 12, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Cathi Hall with Topsy Turvy Toys and Living Simply Soap Owner, Tanya Brown shared details on the holly, jolly event.

With a merry and bright atmosphere, shopkeepers will have wintery treats, gift options, and festive decorations.

With a community tree lighting and a visit from Santa Claus with photo opportunities, this event is not one to miss. Folks can expect strolling carolers, musicians and carriage rides.

