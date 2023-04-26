DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For those looking for a way to get involved and make new friends, All Hands In could be just the group for you. The Green County Board of Developmental Disabilities created this initiative to help individuals with developmental disabilities gain greater access to community resources by developing connections with community members.

Josh Welhener with GCBDD said the group hosts a variety of events every month that are open to the entire community and emphasized the need for more people and community groups who would like to join.

One event coming up for All Hands In is the 2nd Annual Challenging Perceptions Adaptive Trail race at Glen Helen Nature preserve on Saturday June 24th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a collaborative effort between All Hands In, Glen Helen, The Ohio River Road Runners, and Luke 5 Adventures.

To get involved with All Hands In, click the link above, or watch the video above for more details.