DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the temperatures cool down and the kiddos come indoors, it can start to feel stuffy and boring. So, if you want to keep your family from going stir crazy, CozyMelts has some ways to get crafty while staying cozy inside.

Chelsey Phillips shared all the details on their to-go kits and gave some ideas on different ways to keep the kids entertained while they’re off for Thanksgiving and winter break.

Whether your taking a kit home or taking the kids for some sit-down painting at their location in the Fairfield Commons, you’ll be getting creative and staying warm indoors.

For more details, watch the video above or visit their website.