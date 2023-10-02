DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton is getting artsy! 15 more ArtWraps will be installed on electrical boxes around downtown Dayton, bringing the total number to 30.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership teamed up with The Contemporary Dayton to transform ordinary and everyday objects, such as utility boxes, into works of art. The ArtWraps were designed by local artists of all ages within a 50-mile radius of Dayton.

A call for art was issued in June of 2023 inviting artists of all ages within a 50-mile radius of Dayton to submit their designs for consideration.

A map of all 30 ArtWraps designs can be found on Downtown Dayton’s website. Watch the video above for more details.