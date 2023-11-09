DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re still thinking of family recipes to bring to Thanksgiving dinner, we have a recipe from the Jubie’s Creamery Family! Representative Julie Domicone visited Living Dayton on Thursday with their famous Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Cream Pie! This pie is one of a kind and takes a new twist on our Thanksgiving favorites.

With a graham pie crust, Domicone filled the pie with Jubie’s premium vanilla soft custard, topped with a chocolate hard shell plate, caramel sauce “mashed potatoes”, green chocolate candy “peas”, salty caramel crunch sugar cone “turkey leg”, chopped Reese’s “stuffing”, candied corn “on the cob” and a slice of cranberry chip ice cream!

To order yours today, click here or watch the segment above!