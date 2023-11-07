DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re looking to get ahead on Christmas shopping, Huber Height’s St. Peter’s Christmas Bazaar may be the perfect place! Bazaar Organizer Linda Stocker visited Living Dayton on Tuesday with everything you can expect!

From homemade cabbage rolls, soups and baked goods to raffle baskets and more, the Christmas Bazaar supports St. Peter Schools. Plus, for the first time a Bourbon Raffle will take place!

Details:

Nov. 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6161 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights

(937) 233-1503

To get your tickets, click here or watch the segment above!