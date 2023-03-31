DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you thought you missed your big break for the movie industry, don’t worry. Your house could be just the “foot in the door” that you need to make it to Hollywood! According to Dayton Film Commissioner Lisa Grigsby, location scouts are always on the lookout for interesting properties.

It’s not just mansions needed for movie sets, a smaller space could be necessary for a different story, but Lisa said most films prefer an open-floor concept.

For more details, visit Dayton 937‘s website.