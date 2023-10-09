DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The fall season has just begun but homeowners are already looking ahead to the winter season. Dan Scroggins, Vice President of Personal Lines, Insurance Agency at AAA spoke with Living Dayton on Monday encouraging homeowners to use the fall season to prepare your home for the cold winter season. The top priorities Scroggins advises residents to do are:

Check Your Pipes

Check & Clean the Gutters

Furnace Check Up

Fireplace Check Up

Water Shut-off Valve

