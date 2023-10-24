DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re nervous about any extra surprises in your child’s trick-or-treat bag, Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger is inviting you downtown to the Courthouse to get your candy x-rayed!

Sheriff Anger joined Living Dayton on Tuesday featuring the Sheriff’s Office annual Halloween Candy Night where parents across the Miami Valley can get some peace of mind knowing their child’s candy is clean of any foreign objects. Sheriff Anger says it’s very rare to find anything mixed into Halloween candy but it’s always better to be safe than sorry! Their machines can detect any metal foreign objects, including safety pins, needles, keys or any other sharp object.

Details:

Tuesday, Oct. 31

7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Greene County Courthouse

45 N Detroit St, Xenia

For more information, watch the video above or click here!